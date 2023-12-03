Police Arrest Man After Serious Incident In Fairfield

Detective Sergeant Mike Kaukau:

Hamilton Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after a violent home invasion in Fairfield, Hamilton, yesterday.

Two women at the Paul Crescent address were attacked by an unknown man, who forced his way into the property about 7.30pm. The victims received serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.

The women are being provided with support and have been informed of the arrest.

This was a terrifying event for the victims to endure. Everybody has the right to feel safe in their home.

We understand this will also be concerning to the community, and while we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, Police will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

The man has been charged with burglary, and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, December 4.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

