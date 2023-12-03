Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
March For Life 2023 – Parliament Must Stop War Against Women And Their Unborn

Sunday, 3 December 2023, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life together with other pro-life groups supports and sponsors the annual National March for Life. On Saturday 2nd December members of the Right to Life executive represented our Society at the National March for Life in Wellington. We joined more than 850 men women and children in marching peacefully and joyfully from Civic Square in Wellington to Parliament.

The march was an inspiring witness to Parliament, our nation and the citizens of Wellington of the value of every human life from conception to natural death. It was also a call to end the state sanctioned war against women and the State funded violent murder of the unborn under the guise of health care.

The marchers who had gathered from all over New Zealand, marched together in solidarity, to celebrate life, to stand for mothers and fathers and to grieve with women who were wounded and who had lost a child to abortion.

Marchers were addressed and inspired by pro-life leaders, Catherine Gillies, pregnancy counsellor, Isabel Brown, pro-life activist from Colorado USA, Cheyenne Aranui, pro-life activist and former MP Alfred Ngaro.

Right to Life continues to assert that the killing of our nation’s children is an abomination, it gives grave offence to our Creator who has lovingly knitted each child in its mother’s womb. We cannot kill His children with impunity, there will be a day of punishment. Abortion is also a violation of human rights and a crime against humanity.

The Ministry of Health reports that a total of 14,163 unborn children were killed in 2022. Every day an estimated 39 unborn children are poisoned, sucked out of their mother’s womb or violently and painfully dismembered, under the guise that this is health care.

This genocidal war against our own children is made lawful by the Abortion Legislation Act 2020, designed by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, which permits a child to be killed on demand up to 20 weeks gestation and up to birth if a doctor considers it “appropriate”.

Right to Life believes that the marchers represent the conscience of the nation which is burdened with the innocent blood of more than 550,000 of its children who have been murdered in the womb by the State since 1978.

The marchers came peacefully to our Parliament to appeal to the conscience of our Parliament and government to protect our unborn and their mothers by repealing the Abortion Legislation Act 2020, restoring abortion to the Crimes Act 1961 and recognising the status of the unborn child as a human being from conception, endowed by its Creator with an inalienable right to life.

Our Parliament is reminded that the first duty of those who sit in our Parliament is to provide effective legal protection for every member of our community from conception to natural death. They are also reminded that those who are prepared to kill the unborn should not be permitted to govern the born. The pro-life movement in New Zealand will continue to march and continue to seek justice for women and their precious unborn children until justice is achieved. The right to life is the foundation of our human rights. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they shall be satisfied.

