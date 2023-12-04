Ratepayers' Alliance Condemns Spiralling Costs Of City Rail Link

Spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance, Jordan Williams, has expressed scathing criticism regarding the recent developments surrounding the City Rail Link project. Williams says:

“The City Rail Link project has become a symbol of financial incompetence. Even if the 8% rates rise went through, it would take the annual rates of approximately 72,108 ratepayers just to cover its $220 million running costs. For just a few kilometres of track, the magnitude of fiscal irresponsibility and ineptitude is staggering. Auckland Transport and the planners of the CRL have flagrantly disregarded the hard-earned money of Auckland’s ratepayers at a time when many are struggling with the cost-of-living.

We urgently call on Mayor Wayne Brown to take decisive action. This isn’t merely about fixing a financial error; it's about reinstating the public's confidence in our city's leadership. Mayor Brown must spearhead a thorough investigation into this fiasco, ensuring that those responsible are held to account. We cannot allow the public purse to be so blatantly misused. It's time for our city's leaders to prioritize the interests of the ratepayers, initiating much-needed reforms in our approach to the city's development."

