Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Put In Place To Improve Well-being In Mount Industrial Area

Monday, 4 December 2023, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Several recommendations have been agreed to by Tauranga City Council to better regulate the use of land in the Mount Maunganui Industrial Area and to improve environmental and cultural well-being outcomes.

This includes not permitting any new emitting industries within the Whareroa and Newton Road/MacDonald Street areas and looking to transition to lighter industry over the longer term in these areas. It is also intended to restrict housing and accommodation within current commercial zoned areas of the Mount Maunganui Airshed.

Council will also engage with Whareroa Marae about future aspirations around residential activity.

The council’s Strategy Risk and Finance Committee has taken on board the key recommendations from the Mount Industrial Planning Study presented at today’s meeting.

General Manager Strategy Growth and Governance, Christine Jones, says it’s well known that the wider Mount Maunganui area contains New Zealand’s largest export port within a unique coastal location where people work, live and play.

“There is a challenge in how each of these recommendations is optimised, providing for existing industry while safeguarding the well-being of the community. Those living nearby, including the Whareroa community and Mount residents have identified concerns over noise, traffic, air quality/odour, visual amenity, and water pollution” Jones says.

“Ultimately we want an economically productive, healthy and connected industrial area that fits with the surrounding environment and communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Council will now consider changing how the Tauranga City Plan operates to regulate and better manage how land is used in the future within the Mount industrial area with the goal to improve environmental and cultural well-being while recognising existing businesses and providing for their ongoing operation.

Jones says Tauranga City Council can only effect change for future users of the land, through change in land use or new land use. It cannot address existing land uses that have existing use rights.

“The issues we are now seeing in the industrial area have been generations in the making. For us to achieve our vision we must work alongside Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Toi Moana, mana whenua, businesses and other stakeholders.”

The recommendations are now intended to be captured within the Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan which will be put in front of Council in the first quarter of 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 