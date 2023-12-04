Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arthur’s Pass Route, SH73, Closing Tomorrow 10 Am To 6 Pm

Monday, 4 December 2023, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says that favourable weather forecast from Tuesday (5 December) on the Arthur’s Pass/ Otira gorge alpine route means that resurfacing will begin after 10 am with a full highway closure to 6 pm.

“The forecast at this stage is looking reasonably good for four days of full daytime closures this week from Tuesday,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for the Transport Agency in the Central South Island.

The road, which is one of two key alpine passes between the West Coast and Canterbury, will be closed each weekday 10 am to 6 pm for essential re-surfacing for up to two weeks.

Contingency days are built into the fortnight’s planned closures to 15 December, says Mr Pinner. ”We will do our best to keep people updated if there is any change to the planned schedule due to wet or cold weather.”

People can go onto an email list to be kept updated on any postponements (otira@nzta.govt.nz ), as well as checking the Transport Agency’s South Island social media pages for daily updates for changes to the schedule as well as the traffic and travel/ journeys pages: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

  • The alternative route linking Canterbury and the West Coast is via the Lewis Pass/Reefton, SH7. It adds around an hour from Greymouth and an hour-and-a-half from Hokitika.
On closure days, West Coasters will need to be at Otira by 10 am if they are heading east on SH73 and back at Arthur’s Pass after 6 pm to get home, says Mr Pinner.

  • The route will be open this weekend, 9 and 10 December.
  • Arthur’s Pass and Otira townships will be accessible at all times from each side of the Main Divide. People are encouraged to continue to visit.
  • The rest of the West Coast remains open for business. Routes north and south along the Coast Road (SH6) are unaffected by this closure.
  • Emergency services will be escorted through the SH73 site as required.
  • SH73 will be reopened fully each day outside the 10am - 6pm closure.

“Our aim is to ensure that the highway remains safe and fit for purpose for many years to come,” says Mr Pinner. “We want to reduce the potential for more frequent short-term delays in the future due to failures in the road surface. It is now starting to crumble in places. This road is constantly under significant stresses from its grade (16%) and the alpine environment with seasonal weather extremes.”

