Do you know this man?

Palmerston North Police are seeking to identify this man following an incident on Highbury Avenue, Highbury where a firearm was discharged on Wednesday 15 March earlier this year.

We believe he can assist with our investigation into the matter.

Thirteen Mongrel Mob members have been charged with unlawful assembly, unlawful possession of firearms and discharging a firearm in relation to the incident and are before the court.

Anyone who can identify this man is encouraged to contact Police with that information through 105 by quoting file number 230315/4699.

