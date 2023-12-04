An Active First Week Of Summer

Covering period of Monday 4 - Thursday 7 December



As the calendar officially ushers in summer, MetService is forecasting an active opening week of weather; from thundery showers over the North Island to a rain-laden front sweeping the South Island.

According to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane, the North Island is set to be the focal point of the week, with intermittent showers forecast. “Most regions will experience a shower or two, especially in the early part of the week. Tuesday, in particular, seems poised for wet weather in eastern areas like Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, although not as intense as recent weeks,” says Makgabutlane.

Thunderstorms will also enter the mix, potentially delivering heavier downpours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect today (Monday) from 2pm to 9pm for the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Taupo. Thunderstorms are anticipated to resume on Tuesday, with Northland and Auckland likely to experience increased shower activity.

While Thursday and Friday appear more settled under a ridge of high pressure, warm daytime temperatures may spur afternoon shower activity. In the eastern South Island, a temperature dip today will be followed by a recovery on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-20s once again.

For the South Island, a ridge of high-pressure is punctuated by a frontal weather system on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing wet weather to the west and brief showers to lower and eastern parts. A sunnier outlook is anticipated as the system moves off, providing ample sunshine to conclude the working week.

This unsettled start to December, along with the anticipated weather patterns for the rest of the month, is detailed in the latest MetService Monthly Outlook.

Beyond our shores, a Tropical Low near the Solomon Islands is expected to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone later this week. Impacts to Australia's East Coast are expected and MetService forecasters are keeping a close eye on the path of the cyclone, especially once it moves away from Australia’s coast.

