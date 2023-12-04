Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ironman 70.3 Races Into The Taupō District

Monday, 4 December 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

This year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Taupō, on Saturday 9 December, sees about 1300 competitors swim, cycle and run across the district, rounding out another bumper year of events for the rohe.

Local schools and sports clubs are among the 500 volunteers who help to make this one of the most anticipated in the events calendar. Following the last IRONMAN 70.3 Taupō in 2019, more than $20,000 was donated to participating volunteer groups.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says he hopes all the athletes enjoy their time in our district.

“We love to welcome all participants with our true Kiwi spirit and we support you and your families as you train and participate in this amazing event,” he says.

This year’s competition has qualifying slots for the Vinfast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in December 2024, which is being held in New Zealand for the first time ever. Naturally, it is being hosted in Taupō, and Taupō District Council district events and venues manager Steve Giles says he loves hosting so many visitors.

“We love showcasing our district to the world. Each year, we strive to ensure we create a great experience for all the athletes and supporters,” he says.

The Taupō District is known for its activities, hospitality and pristine environment, and Mr Trewavas says all visitors and competitors should take time to experience what the district has to offer.

“While you are here, we really hope you get the chance to get out and about to further explore our town, recent winner of the Supreme Towns & Cities Award, Beautiful small town finalist Tūrangi and the wider Taupō District.”

Roads will be busy leading up to the event with competitors in training, so keep an eye out for athletes and check www.taupo.govt.nz/ironman for the latest road information.

