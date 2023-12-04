Venture Taranaki Is Calling For Local Entrepreneurs To Apply For The PowerUp Business Ready Programme

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, is calling for the next wave of individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset, early-stage business or startup, to submit an application to take part in PowerUp Business Ready.

Kicking off in March 2024, the eight-week PowerUp Business Ready programme is designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, resources, and guidance needed to transform their innovative ideas and early-stage businesses into thriving ventures.

This is the second year of PowerUp Business Ready, following the programme's successful launch in 2023 that supported a cohort of 13 trailblazing Taranaki entrepreneurs, spanning a diverse range of sectors including food, rongoā Māori (Māori medicine), HR, tourism, fashion, and energy.

"Participants come together each week for an interactive workshop where they gain knowledge and resources to level up their business capability, and also provides a unique opportunity to build their networks as they connect with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs," says Jennifer Patterson, GM Economic Development, Venture Taranaki.

"PowerUp Business Ready also includes valuable presentations from expert local guest speakers, with our first cohort hearing from the likes of BDO, GQ Law, Design Garage, and Juno Gin, who each shared their insights into building a successful business," Patterson adds.

The programme is delivered in partnership with Soda Inc., and topics covered include understanding your customer and value proposition, business structures, financials, marketing, and pitching fundamentals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Selected participants will also benefit from a one-to-one business mentoring session to identify the next steps for their business and to support their ongoing learning and business growth.

"We want to hear from entrepreneurs in the early stages of their business, people interested in starting their own enterprise, and entrepreneurs with ideas to develop. It’s a great opportunity for active, engaged, and invested entrepreneurs and business owners in Taranaki and we encourage them to apply. The only cost will be people’s time and commitment," continues Patterson.

"Taranaki is rapidly becoming known as a place of entrepreneurs, and PowerUp plays an important role in supporting the vast range of local enterprises to nurture connections, innovate and accelerate their growth," Patterson concludes.

Applications are now open for PowerUp Business Ready and will close Sunday 11 February 2024. Places are limited and applications will be reviewed by a panel. Successful applicants will be notified no later than 20th February 2024.

www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/entrepreneurship/power-up/businessready-registration-form

About SODA Inc .

Soda Inc. is a business growth ecosystem supporting start-ups, SMEs and businesses to grow for the benefit of New Zealand. Soda connects entrepreneurs, business owners and key decision makers with the right people, tools, resources and programmes to accelerate business growth.

© Scoop Media

