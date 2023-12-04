Update: Suspicious Packages, Wellington

Cordons remain in place in two locations in Wellington as Police respond to reports of two suspicious packages.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is providing assistance to Police at both locations.

The suspicious packages were found in Brandon Street and Fitzherbert Terrace, however wide cordons have been put in place as a precaution.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to plan their travel in the city this afternoon accordingly and avoid the Brandon Street and Fitzherbert Terrace areas, including the Fitzherbert Terrace ends of Murphy Street and Hobson Street.

