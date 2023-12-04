Waikato Police Warn Of Danger From Stolen Railway Detonators In Hamilton

Police are investigating a break in and theft of explosive cannisters from a railway yard in Kent Street, Frankton.

A train at the yard was damaged with several windows broken early Saturday morning.

A railway detonator is a coin-sized device that is used as a loud warning signal to train drivers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says because of this, Police are urging the public not to touch the items but instead call Police straight away.

“The real concern is that if these railway explosives get into the hands of individuals who are not experienced with explosives, they could seriously harm themselves or others,” DSS Wilson says.

As well as warning people about the explosives, Police are also appealing for any sightings of suspicious activity in the area on Saturday 2 December between 12am and 3am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 referencing file 231202/3142

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

