Cordons stood down in Fitzherbert Tce area, Wellington

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has confirmed there is no risk to safety from the package found on Fitzherbert Terrace in Wellington this afternoon.

Cordons in the Fitzherbert Terrace area will be stood down shortly.

Cordons remain in place around Brandon Street as an EOD team continues work at that location.

An update will be provided when those cordons are lifted.

Police thank all those impacted by the cordons for their patience and cooperation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

