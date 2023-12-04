Police Prepare For Early Morning Protests Across New Zealand

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables:

Police are preparing for planned protests in various locations around New Zealand tomorrow morning (Tuesday 5 December).

Te Pati Māori protest action is scheduled to take place between 7.30am and 9am and is likely to disrupt traffic in a number of areas, including the following:

• Motorways across Tāmaki Makaurau • Waikato • Palmerston North • Hawera • New Plymouth • Tokoroa • Whanganui • Porirua • Whangārei • Tauranga • Rotorua • Wellington

Police are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful protest, as well as any health and safety implications. Officers will be highly visible across the roading network throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent protestors putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way.

Police recognise the right to peaceful protest and will be reminding protestors about lawful behaviour on our roads.

Unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.

Motorists in these areas are advised to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their travel.

Anyone travelling to the airport or to any other time-sensitive commitment is advised to allow more time for their journey.

