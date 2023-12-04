Protests Tomorrow Morning – Expect Delays

The NZ Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi, and Auckland Transport are urging people to plan ahead with the possibility of significant disruptions on key roads across the North Island tomorrow morning.

The NZTA and Auckland Transport are working with NZ Police to prepare for possible disruptions from planned protest activity, which is likely to take place between 7:00am and 9:00am on Tuesday 5 December.

NZ Police is leading the operational planning and response to the protest activity, which has the potential to cause significant congestion, disruption and delays on key highways and arterial routes in Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga and Wellington. Smaller centres are also likely to be affected by protest action which could impact travel on local roads.

Road users travelling to work or school are advised to plan their route using the NZ Transport Agency Journey Planner https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.

Auckland public transport users should plan ahead before travelling using the AT Journey Planner, or by checking the AT Mobile App for updates. Updates will also been available at AT_TravelAlerts.

Across Auckland there are likely to be significant disruptions on a range of key bus routes such as the NX1 and NX2 Northern Express services and the newly introduced WX1 Western Express.

NZTA and Auckland Transport will provide real-time travel information and updates to the public via social media throughout the event.

