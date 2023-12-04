Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CMM Achieves Living Wage Employer Accreditation

Monday, 4 December 2023, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Methodist Mission

4 December 2023

The Christchurch Methodist Mission is now accredited as a Living Wage Employer.

Jill Hawkey, Christchurch Methodist Mission (CMM) Executive Director, says the organisation believes that workers should live with dignity and participate as active citizens in society. “By adopting the Living Wage rate, we are realizing this vision and ensuring that work can be a pathway out of poverty for employees and that they are treated with care and respect.”

One of the South Island’s leading social service organisations, CMM works across the age spectrum and employs 288 staff in Christchurch, Blenheim, Nelson and West Coast. WesleyCare rest home and hospital in Papanui is CMM’s largest division, with around 150 healthcare and household staff.

“I’m proud that CMM has become a Living Wage employer. Over the past few years our leadership and governance teams have worked hard to ensure that all of CMM’s employees and service providers are adequately compensated for their work, and that they work in a safe and rewarding environment,” says Jill.

While staff across the organisation are now benefiting from the Living Wage rate, Jill says that it is at WesleyCare where this change will have the biggest impact. “In New Zealand’s aged care sector, healthcare assistants and household staff provide vital services but generally do not receive the financial recognition they deserve. For them particularly, the higher wage rate means a lot.

“This accreditation is recognition that we are investing in our workers, which is good not only for them but also for their families and the broader economy. Supporting them in this way is a significant step in achieving our vision of a just and inclusive society in which all people flourish.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Gina Lockyer, the Living Wage Movement's Executive Director, congratulated CMM on becoming a Living Wage Employer, saying: “Paying the Living Wage gives workers more financial security, leading to better wellbeing. Employees feel happier at work, and at home. In a service like CMM, this will have a ripple effect on their communities and every person they serve."

To be an accredited Living Wage Employer, the minimum wages for direct employees, contract employees and contractors must be at least $26.00/hour (2023/4). This pay rate has been calculated independently by the Family Centre for Social Policy Research Unit as necessary to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Christchurch Methodist Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 