Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Petition for implementing an effective fossil fuel reduction scheme in NZ

Monday, 4 December 2023, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Degrowth Aotearoa New Zealand

Given the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a group is calling for the investigation of a more effective approach than the current Emissions Trading Scheme.

Degrowth Aotearoa New Zealand (DANZ) will present its petition with 722 signatures to investigate a fossil energy rationing scheme developed by a British economist, called Tradable Energy Quotas (TEQs).

The energy spokesperson for the Green Party Scott Willis will receive this from the petitioner, Deirdre Kent and others at 2pm on Friday 8 th December outside Parliament.

“The IPCC calls for dramatic reduction of fossil fuel use to ensure a safe climate, and it is now less profitable to extract the remaining fossil fuels.

In our view the surest, fairest, simplest and most certain way to do this is to ration fossil fuels via Tradable Energy Quotas (TEQs). For details see www.degrowth.nz/blog/teq.”, said Deirdre Kent

“This is a scheme that provides free quotas to all adults, and allows everyone to have their fair share of remaining fossil fuels, without artificially raising the prices of fossil energy. Businesses and other organizations would be required to purchase quotas ifthey cannot manage without fossil energy.

“The total number of quotas available would decline over a few years, resulting in a guaranteed reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This makes TEQs compatible with the the “phase out” of fossil fuels currently being discussed at COP 28.

“With TEQs, businesses, local governments and households would all be pulling in the same direction. Because we will have lower rations of fossil fuels next year we all have to use our creativity to find solutions to life with less total energy”, she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We want the government to acknowledge that price-based schemes like the ETS will never work because it is just rationing by ability to pay. Governments who care about the cost of living will always interfere to keep the price of petrol as low as possible or else they will be voted out.” TEQs do not increase fossil energy costs, removing that political barrier to an effective emissions reduction plan.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Degrowth Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 