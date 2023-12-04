Summer special includes an e-bike full day hire for 2 and voucher for redemption at Kāpiti Coast cycleway locations

The $100 summer special includes full day e-bike hire for 2 and a $20 food and beverage voucher to spend at participating cycleway locations – not only saving you $ but providing a great idea for a friends and family

From Paekakariki to Otaki, the new Kāpiti cycleway will come into its own this summer. With key Kāpiti food and beverage locations only a short skip away from the cycleway off-ramp and paths, it has provided a golden opportunity for E-bikes and Mobility to bring together Kāpiti Coast partners and a cycleway package.

The package allows the e-bike renters to redeem their voucher at any of the stopovers along the cycleway. Participating retailers Beach Road Deli (Paekakariki), Sunday Cantina (Raumati South), Courtyard on Margaret (Raumati), Tuatara Brewery and Dark Horse Coffee shop (Paraparaumu), Relish Café (Waikanae Township), Hey Coastie (Waikanae Beach), Ngā Manu Nature Reserve (Waikanae North), Ruth Pretty (Te Horo) The Lock up Café (Paraparaumu) and Riverstone Café (Otaki).

Full day e-bike hire is normally $100 each and the retailers are also offering discounts on the redeemable coupon food offer.

Kāpiti e-bikes and mobility is located on 16 Ihakara Street, Rear Unit, Paraparaumu, within walking distance from the Paraparaumu train stations, making this day trip even more accessible for Wellingtonian’s to train up and back.

