Taranaki Whānui urge protestors to observe tikanga and Te Kahu o Te Raukura

The leaders of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika are urging protestors to observe tikanga during their presence in the capital on Tuesday.

“Our tribal leaders laid down Te Kahu o Te Raukura during the occupation of Parliament grounds last year, and it remains in place today,” says Chairperson Te Whatanui Winiata.

“Te Kahu o Te Raukura consists of three feathers representing honour, peace, and goodwill. It is symbolic of aroha and peace over our ancestral whenua which reflects our core principles and tikanga as Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika.”

Mr Winiata says Taranaki Whānui acknowledges kaupapa that are expressed through the form of protesting within their takiwā.

“Taranaki Whānui will continue to advocate for the rights of our people, while also asserting our tikanga and respecting the rights and interest of others.”

Mr Winiata said there will be ongoing kōrero and hui among Māoridom to collectively determine a way to maintain and uphold the rights and interests of all people.

