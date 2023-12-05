Protests Creating Delays This Morning – Auckland And Waikato

Protest activity is impacting on the state highway network around Auckland and the Waikato this morning. The NZ Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi advises road users to expect delays, especially on State Highway 1 south of Aukland where protest action stopped traffic in both directions at Rangiriri earlier this morning.

Approximate length of delays as of 8.15am

Bombay to Tauranga – 37 minutes longer than usual

Pokeno to Drury – 34 minutes longer than usual

Bombay to Manakau – 29 minutes longer than usual

SH18 Squadron Drive to Hobsonville – 24 minutes longer than usual

Albany to Queen St – 18 minutes longer than usual

Westgate to Henderson – 17 minutes longer than usual

Protest activity is underway in multiple main centres and slowing traffic in some areas but not making significant impact on the road network at this stage.

NZ Police is leading the operational planning and response to the protest activity, which has the potential to cause significant congestion, disruption and delays on key highways and arterial routes in Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga and Wellington and other smaller centres.

Road users travelling to work or school are advised to plan their route using the NZ Transport Agency Journey Planner https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.

Auckland public transport users should plan ahead before travelling using the AT Journey Planner, or by checking the AT Mobile App for updates. Updates will also been available at AT_TravelAlerts.

Across Auckland there are likely to be significant disruptions on a range of key bus routes such as the NX1 and NX2 Northern Express services and the newly introduced WX1 Western Express.

NZTA and Auckland Transport will provide real-time travel information and updates to the public via social media throughout the event.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/TransportAgency

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

