Police Highly Visible On Roading Networks As Protests Get Under Way

Police are highly visible on the roading network as a number of planned protests get under way this morning.

Police recognise the right to peaceful protest and will be reminding protestors about lawful behaviour on our roads.

Motorists should expect delays and plan their travel accordingly.

Police will be proactively issuing updates throughout the morning.

