QLDC Swim School Given Platinum Standard By Swimming NZ

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Annually, more than 1,700 children across the district learn an essential life skill thanks to Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Swim School. Now that service has been recognised with a ‘platinum standard’ rating for Alpine Aqualand and Wānaka Recreation Centre.

Simon Battrick, QLDC sport and recreation manager, was excited to receive the rating and said that it now represents the quality of what is on offer at our pools on both sides of the hill.

“Receiving the platinum standard rating is the culmination of hard work and a dedicated team of instructors teaching kids an essential life skill, especially in our district which has so many fantastic opportunities to get out and enjoy the lakes and rivers.”

“Our swim schools are an essential community good and we’re continually trying to improve what we do. A lot of that is down to the great people we have on the team but we do currently face ongoing challenges with staffing levels – particularly when university starts in March 2024.”

“We want to keep this platinum standard level of service and delivering to the highest quality, so we’re also appealing for those looking for work that teaching an essential life skill is a rewarding role to have.”

QLDC’s Swim School is currently hiring for a number of roles in both Queenstown and Wānaka. Successful candidates will receive on the job training which includes an Austswim Qualification – something that is recognised around New Zealand and the world.

Apply now via the Council Careers page if you’re interested in teaching a vital life skill to the next generation of kids!

