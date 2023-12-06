Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Recidivist Shoplifters Arrested In South Auckland, Charged With Assault

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

 

Two women known to Police have been taken into custody following a string of shoplifting and assault incidents in the Counties Manukau District.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested last week after an incident at a commercial address in Takanini, where she is alleged to have sprayed disinfectant into the face of security guards.

She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday 8 December facing six shoplifting charges and two charges of aggravated assault.

The second alleged offender, a 34-year-old woman, was taken into custody yesterday after Police stopped a vehicle in Papakura.

She was wanted as a person of interest following recent shoplifting incidents in Papakura and Manukau.

Officers were making enquiries into another person of interest when they noticed this alleged offender in a vehicle of interest, linked to a recent shoplifting offence.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes says it was soon discovered that she was wanted for three alleged incidents of shoplifting and assault.

“The first was an incident on 12 November where the employee of a store in Manukau was assaulted and threatened with a baseball bat.

“The second was an incident at a supermarket in Manukau on Saturday 29 November, where she is alleged to have assaulted employees by throwing glass jars at them before fleeing with a trolley-full of stolen goods.

“The third incident was again at a supermarket in Manukau yesterday, Tuesday 5 December, where she is alleged to have threatened and assaulted employees with a hammer before decamping with another trolley-full of stolen products," Inspector Hoyes says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The alleged offender is being held in custody and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today 6 December facing three charges of shoplifting, three of assault with a blunt instrument, and one of aggravated assault.

“This was great work from Police staff in different areas, recognising these recidivous offenders, and taking quick and decisive action to safely take them into custody,” says Inspector Hoyes.

The arrests come as Police in the area undertake high visibility patrols in shopping centres and CBD’s, with a specific focus on supermarkets and other major retailers.

“Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes.

“Our high visibility patrols in shopping malls and along shopping strips also allow Police to interact with the public who want to see an end to this type of crime in their neighbourhood. By working together, we can make our district a place where everybody can be safe and feel safe,” Inspector Hoyes says.

Counties Manukau Police encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to prevent retail theft.

People are encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 