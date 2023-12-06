Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Opportunity To Transform The Heart Of The Capital City

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has issued a Request for Proposals to redevelop two key sites bordering Te Ngākau Civic Square – the heart of the Capital City.

The adjoining sites are presently occupied by the Civic Administration Building (CAB) and Municipal Office Building (MOB).

“The redevelopment of the CAB and MOB sites is part of a major generational transformation of the Te Ngākau Civic Square Precinct and its reactivation as the cultural and creative heart of the city,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“This RFP process offers opportunities for developers and architects to create something incredibly special in this landmark public space.”

Major strengthening works on Te Matapihi (Central Library) and the Town Hall are already well underway, along with a master development plan for the whole precinct.

The Council is scheduled to demolish the quake-damaged CAB in 2024, leaving a bare site ready for redevelopment. The adjoining MOB building could be either demolished or revamped. The RFP therefore seeks proposals that address future opportunities for both sites.

The development will be adjacent to the redeveloped Town Hall and will be operationally integrated with the Town Hall through the provision of front-of-house facilities within the MOB site.

City Council Chief Operating Officer James Roberts says the Council is seeking proposals that reflect the importance of the Te Ngākau Civic Square to the city. “We want to use this RFP process to explore a range of possible future uses on these landmark inner-city sites that will bring life to our vision for Te Ngākau.”

The RFP process will run until 21 February, with negotiation with a preferred developer(s) to follow through 2024. The RFP documents are available on the GETS website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Even so, Christopher Luxon has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. In the NZ Herald, Audrey Young has compiled a useful list of the many, many ways that Luxon plans to roll back the progress made here over the past 40 years in race relations... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 