Opportunity To Transform The Heart Of The Capital City

Wellington City Council has issued a Request for Proposals to redevelop two key sites bordering Te Ngākau Civic Square – the heart of the Capital City.

The adjoining sites are presently occupied by the Civic Administration Building (CAB) and Municipal Office Building (MOB).

“The redevelopment of the CAB and MOB sites is part of a major generational transformation of the Te Ngākau Civic Square Precinct and its reactivation as the cultural and creative heart of the city,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“This RFP process offers opportunities for developers and architects to create something incredibly special in this landmark public space.”

Major strengthening works on Te Matapihi (Central Library) and the Town Hall are already well underway, along with a master development plan for the whole precinct.

The Council is scheduled to demolish the quake-damaged CAB in 2024, leaving a bare site ready for redevelopment. The adjoining MOB building could be either demolished or revamped. The RFP therefore seeks proposals that address future opportunities for both sites.

The development will be adjacent to the redeveloped Town Hall and will be operationally integrated with the Town Hall through the provision of front-of-house facilities within the MOB site.

City Council Chief Operating Officer James Roberts says the Council is seeking proposals that reflect the importance of the Te Ngākau Civic Square to the city. “We want to use this RFP process to explore a range of possible future uses on these landmark inner-city sites that will bring life to our vision for Te Ngākau.”

The RFP process will run until 21 February, with negotiation with a preferred developer(s) to follow through 2024. The RFP documents are available on the GETS website.

