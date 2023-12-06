Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Stop-shop Website Launched For Marlborough NZ

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A new website designed for people who want to live, work, or play in Marlborough New Zealand has just been launched.

The revamped regional website - www.marlboroughnz.com – is a collaborative effort between Marlborough District Council and Destination Marlborough designed to share the Marlborough story with the world.

Displaying the recently refreshed Marlborough brand, the website is the official online presence for the region aimed at visitors wanting to explore and people interested in events as well as those thinking of moving to Marlborough to live and work, do business, or film.

The project involved a variety of agencies including Destination Marlborough, Business Events, Follow-ME, and Council’s Economic Development Team including Screen Marlborough.

“This has been a highly focused collaboration to get the brand and platform aligned between the different teams working on behalf of the Marlborough region,” said Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor. “The new one-stop shop website reflects our refreshed brand and highlights the uniqueness of Marlborough and the many reasons people choose to come here.”

“The website is critical for both Council and Destination Marlborough to achieve their strategic priorities. It is a hub for regional promotion and vital to encourage people to explore, live and work, run their business, invest, or film in Marlborough,” Mayor Taylor said.

Destination Marlborough Acting General Manager Tracey Green said the website was “our flagship website that takes Marlborough to the world.”

It had been designed to ensure a better user journey and more opportunity for visitors to connect with tourism operators, investors and businesses, she said.

“All Destination Marlborough's marketing work, both domestic and international, will drive back to www.marlboroughnz.com which provides the platform for people to plan their visit or be inspired to live, work, film or invest in the region,” Ms Green said.

The current regional website evolved over time from an initial ‘visit’ only site launched in 2010, with content and functions for ‘live, work, play, events, invest and screen’ later added.

Council’s Economic Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas said it had been exciting to work collaboratively on the website project. “It has brought our teams closer together,” she said.

The new website’s business section features an ‘Innovation’ page referencing the new programmes the Economic Development Team had been working on to stimulate and inspire the startup and innovation community, Ms Vermaas said.

“Part of our attraction story is now also focused on attracting a highly educated and trained workforce to the region. And last but not least Marlborough’s unique agritech journey and stakeholders are portrayed and highlighted through some of the exciting initiatives and businesses that call Marlborough home.”

The website is designed to be more dynamic with sector development projects and initiatives, as well as an events calendar for business meetups.

Regional Events Advisor Samantha Young said Follow-ME was Marlborough’s official regional events calendar and continued to sit on www.marlboroughnz.com as well as accessed via www.follow-me.co.nz

“Follow-ME showcases all the wonderful events taking place in Marlborough - from art exhibitions to air shows, community events to conferences - and it’s free to list on,” she said.

Photo Caption: The revamped regional website - www.marlboroughnz.com – has been launched

