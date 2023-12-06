Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pets On Buses Up For Public Discussion

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

The Transport, Urban Development and Air Quality Committee (TUDAQ) of Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) has supported a notice of motion to include a policy on ‘Pets on buses’ in its draft Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP). The RPTP is a legislative document that sets out our objectives and policies for delivering public transport in Canterbury.

Staff will develop community and stakeholder engagement to inform an updated ‘Pets on buses’ policy, which will be added to the draft RPTP (2024-2034).

The draft RPTP will be revised by staff in the coming months with input from reference groups and key stakeholders. This will be shared with the community for their feedback in the second half of next year.

Councillor Joe Davies brought the motion to the Committee at its meeting earlier. "This is an exciting step forward for our four-legged friends," he said.

"I think it’s really important that we look at allowing pets, and specifically dogs, on our buses. This is something the community should have the right to have a say on," he added.

Currently, only service or disability assist dogs (or those in training to be), are allowed on buses in Canterbury.

"We know that there is some demand in the community to allow dogs on buses, however we need to first gauge how the wider community feels about this before making any changes, which we will do next year to inform the draft Regional Public Transport Plan and any subsequent decisions," Councillor Davies said.

Consulting with groups and stakeholders

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

We will also consult with our bus operators and drivers, and consider passenger comfort, safety and any potential capacity issues.

"We know that there are several regions across the country that have changed their rules to allow pets on buses, including Auckland. We plan to leverage from these regions’ experiences to inform our policy development and community engagement process," Councillor Davies added.

In his presentation to the committee, Councillor Davies talked about some details that needed to be considered as part of the proposed policy.

"I think animal sizes and numbers, cages, muzzles and microchips are all things that need to be thoroughly considered when looking at this.

"I’m looking forward to hearing what the public has to say," Councillor Davies concluded.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Even so, Christopher Luxon has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. In the NZ Herald, Audrey Young has compiled a useful list of the many, many ways that Luxon plans to roll back the progress made here over the past 40 years in race relations... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 