Repairs Underway To Address Issues At Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant

Urgent repairs are currently underway at the Shotover
Wastewater Treatment Plant to address an issue with the
sludge processing and dewatering system at the
facility.
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC)
General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery
shared that staff and service suppliers were on site and
working to resolve the issue as quickly as
possible.
“The system in need of maintenance is
essential for keeping the biological processes that are
responsible for the treatment of wastewater healthy.” said
Mr Avery.
“I’d like to acknowledge and apologise
for the odour that has been noticed around the Frankton
area. We hope to have repairs in place and the smell under
control as soon as possible.”
QLDC has notified
Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Pollution team of the odour
and is providing daily reports on smell coming from the
facility.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Even so, Christopher Luxon has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. In the NZ Herald, Audrey Young has compiled a useful list of the many, many ways that Luxon plans to roll back the progress made here over the past 40 years in race relations... More
New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More
“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More