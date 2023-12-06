Repairs Underway To Address Issues At Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant

Urgent repairs are currently underway at the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant to address an issue with the sludge processing and dewatering system at the facility.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery shared that staff and service suppliers were on site and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“The system in need of maintenance is essential for keeping the biological processes that are responsible for the treatment of wastewater healthy.” said Mr Avery.

“I’d like to acknowledge and apologise for the odour that has been noticed around the Frankton area. We hope to have repairs in place and the smell under control as soon as possible.”

QLDC has notified Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Pollution team of the odour and is providing daily reports on smell coming from the facility.

