Mid-Canterbury Highway Work – Detour South Of Hinds Thursday

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 6:26 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising people travelling towards Hinds in Mid Canterbury from the Rangitata side to be ready for a detour Thursday after 9 am.

A site is being chipsealed south of Hinds. A northbound detour will be in place 9am to 2pm onto local Ashburton District Council roads, turning off at Ealing (see map below). It will add five minutes to the northbound journey at that point. The detour is suitable for all vehicles and will have traffic management.

  • Southbound drivers will travel on SH1 as normal.

Detour: The single lane detour for northbound traffic will be via Maronan Ealing Rd and Hinds Arundel Road on the western side of SH1.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/roadworks/451204

