Mid-Canterbury Highway Work – Detour South Of Hinds Thursday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising people
travelling towards Hinds in Mid Canterbury from the
Rangitata side to be ready for a detour Thursday after 9
am.
A site is being chipsealed south of Hinds. A
northbound detour will be in place 9am to 2pm onto local
Ashburton District Council roads, turning off at Ealing (see
map below). It will add five minutes to the northbound
journey at that point. The detour is suitable for all
vehicles and will have traffic
management.
Southbound drivers will travel on SH1
as normal.
Detour: The single
lane detour for northbound traffic will be via Maronan
Ealing Rd and Hinds Arundel Road on the western side of
SH1.
This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Even so, Christopher Luxon has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. In the NZ Herald, Audrey Young has compiled a useful list of the many, many ways that Luxon plans to roll back the progress made here over the past 40 years in race relations... More
New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More
“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More