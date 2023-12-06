Conviction And Fine For Farmer

A Waikato farmer has been convicted on three charges and
fined $45,500 in the Hamilton District Court for unlawful
discharges of farm animal effluent between May and November
2021.
Brett Ian Dyson was sentenced by Chief
Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick on three charges
under the Resource Management Act as a result of a
prosecution taken by Waikato Regional Council.
In July
2021, council officers conducted a compliance inspection at
Dyson’s Ngāruawāhia property and found effluent
compliance issues on the farm.
The effluent pond was
at capacity, and there was evidence there had been overflows
from the pond in recent months. Council staff also located a
stormwater diversion from the cowshed in the open position,
allowing animal effluent to discharge directly into a
tributary of the Waikato River.
Five months later,
council officers conducted a follow up inspection at the
property and found the effluent pond at capacity and
overflowing into the
environment.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Even so, Christopher Luxon has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. In the NZ Herald, Audrey Young has compiled a useful list of the many, many ways that Luxon plans to roll back the progress made here over the past 40 years in race relations... More
New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More
“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More