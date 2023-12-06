Conviction And Fine For Farmer

A Waikato farmer has been convicted on three charges and fined $45,500 in the Hamilton District Court for unlawful discharges of farm animal effluent between May and November 2021.

Brett Ian Dyson was sentenced by Chief Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick on three charges under the Resource Management Act as a result of a prosecution taken by Waikato Regional Council.

In July 2021, council officers conducted a compliance inspection at Dyson’s Ngāruawāhia property and found effluent compliance issues on the farm.

The effluent pond was at capacity, and there was evidence there had been overflows from the pond in recent months. Council staff also located a stormwater diversion from the cowshed in the open position, allowing animal effluent to discharge directly into a tributary of the Waikato River.

Five months later, council officers conducted a follow up inspection at the property and found the effluent pond at capacity and overflowing into the environment.

