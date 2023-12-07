Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boaties: Keep It Clean Down Below This Summer

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Keeping boat hulls and anchors clean is the best way to protect Hawke’s Bay waters and reduce the risk of introducing or spreading unwanted marine pests.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Senior Biodiversity Advisor Alice McNatty, says it’s important to play our part and keep boats clean as more people head onto the water during summer.

“We are asking boaties to give us a hand to keep marine pests out of our environment. There are incredibly invasive pests out there that pose a substantial threat to the coastlines we love, our economy, and our way of life. They’re often spread on boat hulls, so the best defence is making sure hulls are clean when leaving and entering Hawke’s Bay waters.”

“One of these pests is Caulerpa – an invasive seaweed that can spread rapidly, forming vast, dense underwater fields, and will rapidly out-compete native species. It has been found in several locations in Northland and Auckland and we’re keen to make sure it doesn’t spread to our region. Once it’s in our waters, it’s difficult to eradicate.”

“We also want to remind boaties of the ‘clean hull’ rule in place within the Hawke’s Bay Regional Pest Management Plan. Vessels entering regional waters must have a sufficiently cleaned and anti-fouled hull so there is no more than a slime layer and/or goose barnacles. It’s been fantastic to see people already doing this, but we’ll have a team out checking this summer to make sure people are keeping their boats clean.”

Before the busy summer season starts, boaties are encouraged to haul their boat out early to ensure they have time to clean their vessels and avoid spreading pests between regions.

If any exotic plant species or other marine pests have been identified on a boat or structure, contact the Regional Council with details of the finding on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838.

To learn more about pest plants and what we’re doing to keep them out of our waters, head to hbrc.govt.nz and search #pesthub.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 