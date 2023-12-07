Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The One-lung Man On A Mission

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:33 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

A former army soldier with barely one functioning lung is planning to climb the world's tallest free-standing mountain, Mt Kilimanjaro.

Adam Faatz, a 36-year-old American man, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2018 and hopes to scale African mountain in January to raise money for charity and awareness of this rare respiratory disease.

IPF is a condition that causes scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs which, in turn, makes it difficult to breathe. It affects roughly 5 in every 10,000 people, however it is not known exactly how many people are currently living with the condition.

Faatz says there is no cure for IPF, and life expectancy, for most, is about five years.

"I know I’m in the 1% that have already outlived that prognosis, so why not spend whatever time I have left to raise money for the charities who are trying to help."

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ are among the charities Adam is helping to raise funds to support.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says Adam’s determination to raise awareness of a disease we still don’t know a lot about is courageous and inspiring.

"Conquering Mt Kilimanjaro is no small feat and symbolises an uphill struggle against respiratory diseases.

"He is breathing life into our mission and spreading hope to those with IPF."

Faatz’s disease was discovered by accident when the damage had already been done.

It is believed to be a result of the burn pits used in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was deployed as a US Army solider.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

At the time of discovery, in 2018, surgeons had to remove most of his left lung. The disease has now spread to his right lung.

"After my diagnosis, I felt like I didn’t have a purpose," Faatz says.

"It contributed to my mental health struggles, it drained bank accounts, caused anxiety and depression, and made me feel isolated. I felt numb.

"I know what it’s like to suffer, but I also know that you can overcome it," he says.

"I just needed help, and now I want to help others."

To come to terms with his diagnosis, Faatz turned to the outdoors and became the first person with IPF to climb New York’s Mt Marcy.

Mt Kilimanjaro, standing at about 20,000 feet, is his next challenge. It will take nine days.

If successful, Faatz will be the first person in the world with IPF to complete this - and the first person to climb it with less than one working lung.

"This has been a long and challenging journey, but I wanted to prove that those living with pulmonary fibrosis can still be resilient even when living with a debilitating illness," he says.

"At this moment, I want to seek adventure and thrills for as long as I can and I'm doing it for all of us in the IPF community."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 