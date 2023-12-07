Commissioners Impressed With Tauriko School Water Saving Initiatives

A Tauranga school has met the challenge laid down by Tauranga City Council to find innovative ways to conserve water and use it more efficiently.

As part of the wrap up of the Councils’ Waterline water supply lessons, year 5 and 6 pupils at Tauriko School were tasked to identify and explore a problem in their school and share their learnings.

The students recently presented their research and modelling to the Tauranga City Commissioners.

“We heard it from the kids that water is a precious commodity,” says Commissioner Shad Rolleston.

“Their focus on this and developing processes around finding a solution is what impressed me.”

Waterline Educator Shannon Pawhau says the classes had been doing some amazing research into the water use in their school.

“They’ve identified problem areas such as leaking and faulty water fountains, poorly designed drainage, easily blocked drains and potential stormwater pollution areas. They gathered information and statistics on different things and looked at potential solutions and fundraising opportunities for fountains and rainwater tanks,” Pawhau says.

“Some had made little models, filtration systems, and videos all with the focus of conserving water or collecting water to use more efficiently and reducing their schools water usage.”

Waterline is a free education programme targeted at preschool, primary, and intermediate schools throughout Tauranga.

