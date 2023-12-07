Trio Convicted Over Meliame Fisi'ihoi's Murder

Police acknowledge the guilty verdicts handed down in the homicide investigation into Meliame Fisi'ihoi’s death.

Mrs Fisi’ihoi was callously murdered in her Māngere home on the night of 15 January 2020 when she answered a knock at her window.

Yesterday, Viliami Iongi, 24, and Falala Iongi, 31, were found guilty of her murder.

Both were also found guilty of reckless discharge of a firearm, as well as wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to a separate incident in December 2019.

Manu Iongi, 22, was also found guilty of the manslaughter of Mrs Fisi'ihoi.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, of Counties Manukau Police, says the Operation Truro team worked tirelessly to put those responsible before the court, with arrests only made in April 2021 some 15 months later.

“It is pleasing to see verdicts handed down after a day of deliberations on the case,” he says.

“I would like to thank the community, particularly Calthorp Close residents, who assisted Police throughout our investigation and provided information to us.

“Their cooperation during the various area canvasses is greatly appreciated.”

Sentencing will be held in February 2024.

