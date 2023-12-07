Police Bust Fake Currency Operation In Pukekohe

A 29-year-old male will face the Court after a counterfeit currency and cannabis grow operation were uncovered in South Auckland.

The arrest came during the execution of a Police search warrant at an address in Pukekohe on 29 November, which was part of an ongoing investigation into the production and use of forged currency.

Sergeant Tod Kirker, from the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit, says his team was investigating a number of recent presentations of fake bank notes in the local community.

“As a result of the search warrant, our team found that counterfeit bank notes were being manufactured at the address, and we also found a large sum of forged banknotes in the final stages of being ready for distribution and use in the community.

"The sum of counterfeit notes would add up to tens of thousands. We also located a firearm, ammunition, and cannabis plants.”

HOW DO YOU SPOT A FAKE?

“On close inspection, anyone should be able to recognise that these supposed banknotes are fakes,” Sergeant Kirker says.

“One indicator we have observed with the counterfeit currency seized, has been that the notes hold their folded state if scrunched or folded gently, where legitimate banknotes generally don’t do that.”

The 29-year-old male is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on 20 December charged with cultivating cannabis and presenting a forged document.

Police would encourage anyone who has been given counterfeit banknotes to report the incident to Police as soon as possible.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with Police.

You can phone Police on 105, or you can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Where possible, Police seek CCTV footage or other video of persons using or attempting to use counterfeit currency so please include footage and still images when reporting to Police online.

It is important that businesses involved in handling money are aware of security features within New Zealand bank notes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF quick guide, on their website.

Security features are the same on all denominations.

