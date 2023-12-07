Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Customs Warns Drug Couriers After Two Are Jailed

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Two Brazilian nationals were today sentenced in the Manukau District Court to prison terms after Customs found them trying to smuggle a total of five kilograms of cocaine, worth up to $2.2 million, through Auckland International Airport in separate cases earlier this year.

In the first case, 23-year-old Brazilian national, Benhur Martin, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for smuggling approximately two kilograms of cocaine. Customs officers arrested him on 27 April 2023 after a search of his luggage found cocaine hidden within the lining of his suitcase. He was convicted for importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

In the second case, 29-year-old Brazilian national, Mislene Dos Santos, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment. She was arrested on 6 May 2023 after Customs officers found almost three kilograms of cocaine hidden within the walls of her suitcase. She was convicted for importation of a Class A controlled drug.

This year, Customs has arrested 11 individuals attempting to smuggle Class A controlled drugs – either cocaine or methamphetamine – through Auckland International Airport. These seizures added up to a total of 16.8 kilograms of cocaine and 53 kilograms of methamphetamine and have prevented an estimated $63.7 million in social harm to our communities.

The most recent airport seizure and arrest was in November 2023, after a 44-year-old US national was found smuggling around 6.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth up to $2.34 million, that was disguised as three Christmas presents hidden in her luggage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams, says the holiday season is the busiest time at our airports and drug smugglers may think they can hide in the crowds.

“Anyone attempting to smuggle drugs should consider themselves warned that the festive season is not a time to think our border is any easier to get through. Our frontline teams will continue to prevent transnational organised crime groups trying to exploit New Zealand for their financial gain.

“While Customs aims to clear passengers as quickly and efficiently as possible during the busy season, we will not compromise our efforts to protect New Zealand – 100 percent of all passengers are screened through our various risk assessments and technology, and we work closely with our partners in New Zealand and internationally to identify smugglers.

“These transnational organised crime groups don’t care about you or your families, or the consequences you will bear on their behalf for smuggling so don’t get involved. These cases demonstrate the consequences for smuggling – and jail is no place to celebrate this season,” Mr Williams adds.

If you know or suspect someone may be involved in illegal smuggling, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) a 24-hour confidential hotline or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 