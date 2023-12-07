Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Governance At Destination Marlborough

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has appointed four commissioners for a fixed term until 30 June 2024 to provide governance to Destination Marlborough, the region’s visitor promotion and management agency.

They are Deputy Mayor David Croad, Councillor Barbara Faulls, Trevor Hook and Tracy Johnston.

Their primary role is to assist Interim General Manager Tracey Green in her day-to-day decision making and to liaise with and report back to Council.

Spokesperson David Croad said the Trust was in good shape overall.

“Destination Marlborough has come through a challenging period, particularly with all the difficulties the pandemic brought on to our tourism industry.”

“Tracey Green is doing an excellent job and her team are working hard to deliver a great experience for our visitors.”

“Visitation to Marlborough is on the up - we have a bumper cruise ship season underway and new initiatives such as Queen Charlotte Track’s mountain bike summer trial and the construction of the Whale Trail shared pathway from Picton to Kaikōura.”

“International and domestic visitor spend is up significantly on last year - I’m confident the future for tourism in Marlborough is very positive.”

“Business events are also trending up with many confirmed bookings for 2024.”

“We will also take this opportunity to consider what structure long term could best suit Marlborough’s visitor promotion functions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 