Five Grants Awarded By The Peter Laing Memorial Trust

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:18 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

7 December 2023

A total of $7000 has been awarded to five successful applicants for the Peter Laing Memorial Trust Grants, presented today (7 December 2023).

The Trust offers grants to Wairarapa people intending to follow a practical farming career and can be used to pay for practical training and specialist equipment.

The five successful applicants are Zoe Bell (Greytown), William Billing (Masterton), Angus Jaspers (Martinborough), Jordan Miles (Eketahuna), and Ben Simpson (Masterton).

Three of the grant awardees – Angus, Jordan, and Ben – begin two-year cadetships at Smedley Station next year, and were awarded grants for equipment and fees.

Zoe and Will, have been accepted for the Growing Future Farmers programme, Zoe training at Surreydale Farm, and Will at Matariki Terraces.

Joint Trust Chairs Emily and Anders Crofoot said the five successful applicants exemplified what the grants process was designed to be about.

“What we want to encourage is young Wairarapa people, in particular, who are enthusiastic about beginning their careers in pastoral farming and can use the grants to help them get a start.

“That is exactly what these awardees will be doing next year.”

