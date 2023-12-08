Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Together, Let’s Feed People And Fight Climate Change

Friday, 8 December 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Go Eco

As the holiday season approaches, Go Eco (Waikato Environment Centre) have launched a Food Rescue Appeal aimed at feeding people and fighting climate change.

Families experience the holidays differently, with a growing number not able to experience the abundance of the food produced in Aotearoa. There is enough produced to feed 40 million people.

Yet, every year, households send about 86kgs of edible food to landfill, making up 4% of greenhouse gas emissions. One of the solutions lies in redirecting surplus food to those who need it most.

Go Eco Food Rescue works with producers, supermarkets and caterers to redistribute this abundance in local communities. In the last financial year, Go Eco rescued 380 tonnes of edible food and delivered it to local charitable organisations and Free Stores at Community Centres. This is the same as just over one tonne of food every day, or the equivalent of over 2700 meals.

Food rescue initiatives also have a profound environmental impact. Diverting food from landfill reduces waste to landfill, curbing emissions from decomposition. Reducing waste also reduces the need for water, energy and natural resources used in the production of food.

The Go Eco Food Rescue Appeal has a goal of $50,000 to support the costs of running the service. Every donation, no matter how big or small, can make a substantial difference in helping to feed people and fighting climate change.

To donate go to

https://goeco.raisely.com/

