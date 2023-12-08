Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Investigation Launched Following Serious Incident In Lucas Heights

Friday, 8 December 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitematā Police are investigating the death of a person who we believe was fatally hit by a vehicle on O’Brien Road, Lucas Heights overnight.

Police were called at around 12.30am after a member of the public located a person unresponsive on the road.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of what occurred but at this stage it appears the driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and immediately left the scene. Sadly, a man has died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Nimmo, Waitematā East Investigations Manager, says Police are actively making enquiries to identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate the driver or vehicle involved. Anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information - including CCTV or dashcam footage – is asked to contact Police immediately.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Nimmo says the driver of the vehicle may have panicked following the incident, and is urging that person to make contact with Police. The vehicle also may have suffered noticeable damage.

Anyone with information, or who has footage from between 11pm-12.30am in the area last night, is asked contact Police via 105 or update the file online, referencing the case number 231208/4800.

Any footage can be uploaded here: https://wickham.nc3.govt.nz/

