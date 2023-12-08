Police Acknowledge Verdict In Angela Blackmoore Trial

Police acknowledge the guilty verdict handed down today at the at the High Court in Christchurch.

Police have tirelessly sought to bring justice for Angela and her family since her death nearly 30 years ago.

At this time I would like to acknowledge Angela’s parents, Pauline and Ray, who unfortunately are no longer with us to see this result that has been achieved for Angela. I would also like to acknowledge Angela’s other family members, Jill and Leanne. I would also like to acknowledge Angela’s partner at the time of her death, Laurie.

I also want to thank all of the Police staff that have been involved in this investigation over the years, especially since 2019, and the small team that have bought this matter to trial.

We reiterate our sympathies to the family of Angela; the outcome today doesn’t bring her back but we hope it gives her family some closure.

