Body located, Avon River, Hagley Park

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson:

A body has today been located in the Avon River, near Riccarton Avenue.

Police along with emergency services responded to the scene around 10:45am.

Cordons were put in place as Police including CIB and Forensic teams conduct a scene examination.

At this stage of the investigation, there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious.

Police will continue to conduct enquiries over the coming days to determine the full circumstances of what occurred.

Cordons are expected to be lifted in the coming hours.

