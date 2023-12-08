Otago’s Lakes Zone Enters Restricted Fire Season

The Lakes zone in Otago will enter a restricted fire
season, as of 8am on Saturday 9 December, until further
notice.
This zone incorporates Queenstown and Wanaka
and joins Central and Upper Waitaki zones in a restricted
season. Central and Upper Waitaki zones moved into a
restricted season on Tuesday 5 December.
A restricted
fire season means a permit is required to light a fire in
open air. You can apply for one at www.checkitsalright.nz.
Declaring
the restricted fire season, Fire and Emergency New
Zealand’s Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says
conditions in Otago are rapidly changing.
"This coming
weekend and into the start of next week we are looking at a
potential ‘spike’ period where forest fire danger will
likely reach ‘very extreme’ in Lakes, Central and Upper
Waitaki," he says.
"For that reason, we have made the
decision to move Lakes into a restricted fire
season.
"Requiring people to have a permit before
lighting a fire means our local team can be on hand to
provide advice about how to safely conduct a
burn."
For fire safety tips, applying for a permit,
and more information about the activities you can and
can’t do in a restricted fire season, go to www.checkitsalright.nz
