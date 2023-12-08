Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SH1 North Of Kaikoura Closed Following Serious Crash

Friday, 8 December 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising that SH1 is closed in both directions north of Kaikoura, following a serious crash earlier this afternoon.

The road may remain closed for several hours.

Northbound road users departing Christchurch are advised to consider taking the SH7 Lewis Pass route through to Springs Junction, SH65 to Murchison and SH6/63 through to Blenheim, and vice versa for southbound travel.

Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

