Police Making Enquiries Into Death Of A Man, Helensville

Police are investigating the death of a man following a serious assault in Helensville last month.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says Police responded to reports of a man with serious injuries on Kaipara Coast Highway just after midnight on 6 November 2023.

“The man was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, however sadly died on 26 November as a result of his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says the investigation remains ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Police have been actively investigating this matter and we are appealing to the public for any information which may assist us with our enquiries.

This can be provided via our 105 phone service our 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231106/4405.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

