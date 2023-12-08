Police Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle In Relation To Serious Incident, Lucas Heights

Waitematā Police investigating a death in Lucas Heights/Coatesville overnight are now appealing to the public for information on a vehicle believed to be involved.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Nimmo, Waitematā East Investigations Manager, says Police making enquiries into the death of man on O’Brien Road have completed a scene examination this afternoon.

“The investigation team have located parts from a Mazda motor vehicle, which is believed to have come from the vehicle involved in this fatality.

“Police are now seeking the community’s assistance in identifying anyone with, or any sightings of, a Mazda vehicle with recent front damage, which may have been travelling in the wider Coatesville area during the early hours of this morning.”

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231208/4800.

Additionally, any CCTV or dashcam footage can be uploaded here: https://wickham.nc3.govt.nz/

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

