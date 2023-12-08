Fatal Crash, Masterton

Police can advise that one person has died following a serious crash in Masterton.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported shortly after 1:50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and the road has since reopened.

Police wish to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

