Fatal crash, SH1 Kekerengu

Police can advise that one person has died following a crash yesterday involving two vehicles on State Highway 1, Kekerengu, north of Kaikoura.

The crash was reported shortly after 1:30pm. The road was closed while emergency services attended. Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Six other people were injured in the crash, two of whom were airlifted to Wellington Hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

