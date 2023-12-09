Fatal Crash, Epsom

One person has died in hospital after being involved in a crash in Epsom overnight.

The light truck rolled on its side and hit a power pole on King George Ave, near Gillies Ave, around 11pm.

The driver and sole occupant was freed from the vehicle with the assistance of Fire and Emergency NZ.

They were taken to hospital in a critical condition, where they unfortunately passed away.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

