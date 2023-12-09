Fatal Incident, Albany

One person has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian outside the Albany Bus Station at around 2.10pm today.

Cordons are in place at the location and enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Buses into and out of the area will be disrupted this afternoon.

Updates on bus timetable changes will be issued by Auckland Transport via the AT Mobile app or the Journey Planner on the AT website.

