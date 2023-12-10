Legal Fiction- Unborn Child Not A Human Being

Right to Life is privileged to be a voice for the unborn and requests that the new government urgently amend the Crimes Act to give legal recognition to the unborn child as a human being from conception and endowed by its Creator with an inalienable right to life.

Right to Life questions the failure of previous governments to recognise that every child, from the moment of conception, is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation, the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family deserving of our respect and effective legal protection.

The inconsistency of our law was highlighted, when Police recently charged a 22 year old Auckland man with manslaughter, after an investigation into a tragic incident on 19th May, which occurred while illegal street racing was taking place. His car struck a young pregnant woman seriously injuring her and killing her unborn child.

Right to Life is pleased that the Crimes Act section 182, Killing unborn child, while lamentably failing to recognise that the unborn child is a human being from conception, does recognise that the unborn child has a right to life and that it is a serious crime to kill the child.

:Everyone is therefore liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years who causes the death of any child that has not become a human being in such a manner that he or she would have been guilty of murder if the child had become a human being.”

This legislation brilliantly states that if we recognise the unborn child as a human being, which is the intention of our Creator, then its killing is murder.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Our current legislation is thus hypocritical, in that the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 denies the humanity of the unborn child and its right to life until it is born.

The law allows for the killing in New Zealand of more than 14,000 unborn children each year authorised and funded by the state under the guise of health care.

Every child is created by God to love and to be loved. Abortion is not love, it is violence against women and their precious unborn.

© Scoop Media

