Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Legal Fiction- Unborn Child Not A Human Being

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 7:38 am
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life is privileged to be a voice for the unborn and requests that the new government urgently amend the Crimes Act to give legal recognition to the unborn child as a human being from conception and endowed by its Creator with an inalienable right to life.

Right to Life questions the failure of previous governments to recognise that every child, from the moment of conception, is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation, the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family deserving of our respect and effective legal protection.

The inconsistency of our law was highlighted, when Police recently charged a 22 year old Auckland man with manslaughter, after an investigation into a tragic incident on 19th May, which occurred while illegal street racing was taking place. His car struck a young pregnant woman seriously injuring her and killing her unborn child.

Right to Life is pleased that the Crimes Act section 182, Killing unborn child, while lamentably failing to recognise that the unborn child is a human being from conception, does recognise that the unborn child has a right to life and that it is a serious crime to kill the child.

:Everyone is therefore liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years who causes the death of any child that has not become a human being in such a manner that he or she would have been guilty of murder if the child had become a human being.”

This legislation brilliantly states that if we recognise the unborn child as a human being, which is the intention of our Creator, then its killing is murder.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Our current legislation is thus hypocritical, in that the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 denies the humanity of the unborn child and its right to life until it is born.

The law allows for the killing in New Zealand of more than 14,000 unborn children each year authorised and funded by the state under the guise of health care.

Every child is created by God to love and to be loved. Abortion is not love, it is violence against women and their precious unborn.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population - already living under apartheid and subjected to sixteen years of an illegal embargo, and now being herded together and slaughtered indiscriminately amid the destruction of their homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals - are also victims of what amounts to genocide. More


 
 
ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson. More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 