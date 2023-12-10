SH 2 Blocked, Upper Hutt - Wellington

State Highway 2 / Main Road North at Timberlea, Upper Hutt is blocked following a serious crash.

It happened around 6:45am and involved one vehicle.

Indication are that there are serious injuries. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible and take alternate routes.

